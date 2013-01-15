Twilight Breaking Dawn Part 2's DVD Release Date, Britian's Favorite Musicians, and More!

1. Complete your Twilight collection on March 2nd when the Breaking Dawn Part 2 DVD is released. [Variety]

2. The British have a lot of musicians to be proud of! See who topped their list. [ONTD]

3. Find out the best songs on TV courtesy of the industry's top music supervisors. [EW]

4. Get the inside scoop on Kaley Cuoco's ethereal vamp Golden Globes look. [People]

5. Big movie news from Disney! Pirates of the Caribbean 5 is coming to theaters in 2015. [EW]

6. Tommy Lee Jones was not impressed when Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell took the stage at the Globes. [NY Post]