Twilight's 10th Anniversary Edition Will Feature More Bonus Content

Twilight fans will find it hard to believe that it has been 10 years since Stephenie Meyer introduced the world to Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, but Little, Brown Books will celebrate the milestone with a special edition, to be released next month.

A new version of Twilight, featuring exclusive bonus content, will be out Oct. 6, and Meyer will participate in various events over the next few months, including New York Comic-Con, and book signings.

“It’s amazing to me that 10 years have passed since Twilight was first published,” Meyer said in a statement. “For me, this anniversary is a celebration of the fans, with all of their incredible passion and dedication. I’m excited to get to spend time with them again.”

Since it was published in 2005, Twilight became a New York Times best-seller and blockbuster film franchise starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. The series, which featured sequels Eclipse and Breaking Dawn, has sold over 100 million copies worldwide.

“I felt the same thrill reading this special anniversary edition as I did when I read the manuscript a decade ago,” Megan Tingley, executive vice president and publisher at Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, said. “I’m pleased we have this opportunity for devoted fans to relive the extraordinary Twilight experience, as well as for a new generation of readers to discover it for the very first time.”

