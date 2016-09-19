The Ultimate '60s Trendsetter, Twiggy, Turns 67 Today! See Stars Who've Rocked Her Pixie Cut

Twiggy is totally timeless. No matter how many years pass, she will always be known for her chic short hair and bold, dramatic lashes. Today, the '60s trendsetter turns 67, and we applaud her influence on fashion. After all, she is the woman often credited with making sleek, short hair a fashion statement. In fact, her signature style has been so influential that many celebs have been inspired to go short in the hair department—like, super short.

And so, in honor of Twiggy’s big day, we rounded up the many stars who have successfully pulled off the pixie cut. If we had to guess, we’d say Twiggy must be pretty proud of her Hollywood hair following.