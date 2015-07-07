These Adorable Tweezers Make a Major Impact Beyond Your Brows

Who knew keeping your brows in check could benefit a great cause? For the second year, Tweezerman has partnered with The Art of Elysium to design a set of tweezers, with proceeds going toward the organization's efforts to enrich the lives of ill children through art therapy. The adorable, sunny motif is more than just a pretty face—the design was inspired by pieces created during the in-hospital art workshops, and Sephora will donate one dollar from the sale of each tool to the cause.

The brand has a long-standing relationship with the charity, and in previous years, sponsored their annual Heaven Gala, a black tie event that has counted Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, Kate Bosworth, and Kirsten Dunst among the attendee list. Scoring an invite to the star-studded party may be a pipe dream as of now, but we love the fact that we can contribute to the organization in an especially beautiful way. Find Tweezerman and The Art of Elysium's "Here Comes the Sun" tweezers for $16 at sephora.com and Sephora stores nationwide now.

