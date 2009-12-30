Tweet Your Way to a Better Body

Whether you're working towards star-worthy abs, toned legs or a post-baby slim down there's a simple and free way to stay on track. The same coaches that work with stars like Heidi Klum, Jessica Alba and Jennifer Aniston are on twitter, sharing some of the same workout tips that keep their celebrity clients looking great. Add these trainers to your twitter feed to keep up with all the latest star fitness secrets!

• Add @DavidKirsch (Heidi Klum and Anne Hathaway)• Add @MsMandyIngber (Jennifer Aniston)• Add @HarleyPasternak (Lady Gaga and Eva Mendes)• Add @madfit (Ashlee Simpson and Kristin Cavallari)• Add @ramonabraganza (Jessica Alba and Halle Berry)