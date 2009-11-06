Tweet To Win Padma Lakshmi Jewelry

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi is a busy lady—in addition to her TV duties, she designs jewelry and has her own line of teas and spices called Easy Exotic (catch her today on HSN Cooks!). It's enough to make anyone's head spin, but this mom-to-be handles it with grace. Check out our Twitter page today at 4:30pm EST for a special giveaway, courtesy of Lakshmi. The first eight people to re-Tweet our item will take home either these floral earrings or this beautiful pinky ring from her collection. Good luck!

• Jasmine Flower Earrings, $350; visit padmalakshmi.com.• Calla Lily Adjustable Pinky Ring, $285; visit padmalakshmi.com.

— Joyann King