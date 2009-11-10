Tweet To Win $50 Off Rent The Runway

Proenza Schouler, Tuleh and Brian Reyes, oh my! These mega-hot designers are now within reach thanks to Renttherunway.com, an ingenious new site that rents out dresses for a fraction of their retail price! So next time the invite says cocktail attire, don't go into full-blown panic mode—just take out a loaner. Check out our Twitter page today at 3pm EST for a special giveaway, courtesy of @Renttherunway. Be one of the first 50 to re-Tweet the item and you'll receive $50 off your first rental!

Sign up for Renttherunway.com.Find Renttherunway.com on Facebook.

— Joyann King