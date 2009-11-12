Tweet To Win a $25 PH8 Gift Card

Courtesy of Ph8
InStyle Staff
Nov 12, 2009 @ 11:00 am

Let me introduce you to your new 24/7 wardrobe: PH8, pronounced fate, is a new sportswear label from the designers of Bebe that is seriously cool and wearable. Think metallic leggings, striped T-shirts and cool-girl sequin hoodies that work just as well at the yoga studio as they do for brunch with friends—Katy Perry has already been spotted in their leggings! With 61 stores opening nationwide this Saturday, you can start stocking up stat! Check out our Twitter page today at 3pm EST for a special giveaway, courtesy of @PH8_Stores. Be the first 50 to re-Tweet it and you will receive a $25 gift card!

Joyann King

