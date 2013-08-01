Tweet @InStyle to Enter to Win a Pair of Madewell Jeans!

Dyad Photography
Christina Shanahan
Aug 01, 2013 @ 9:00 am

Calling all denim lovers: Madewell's latest collection of jeans hits stores today, and you could snag a pair of your very own! Just snap a selfie wearing your fave denim look and Tweet the photo @InStyle using the hashtag #instylemadewell. Enter by August 8th, and five lucky winners will score a pair of the new blues. Shop the full collection starting at $128 each at madewell.com.

Plus, find your most flattering jeans.

MORE:• Your Denim Questions Answered!• Stars' Favorite Denim Trends• The Ultimate Jeans Guide

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!