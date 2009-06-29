Turn Your Boyfriend Jeans Into Boyfriend Shorts

Joyann King
You already know the must-have jeans purchase for spring was the uber-comfy, ultra-slouchy boyfriend style. But now that temps are rising, it's time to reinvent your denim investment into a pair of summer-friendly (and did we already mention comfy) boyfriend shorts! "Pair them with an oversize tee and gladiator sandals for a perfect summer look, " say Ali Fatourechi, Creative Director for Genetic Denim, which counts Ashley Tisdale, Winona Ryder and Jennifer Love Hewitt as fans. Try shortening your jeans to a mid-thigh length—as seen at Isabel Marant's spring runway show (left)—and remember to leave 2-3 inches of extra length so you can roll them for a perfectly styled finishing touch.

Boyfriend shorts (near left), Genetic Denim, $176; at shopbop.com

