Tuned In: Once Upon a Time Returns Tonight

Our favorite fairytale characters are back! After a month-long hiatus, Once Upon a Time returns with an all-new episode tonight. Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) have finally returned from Fairytale Land and are back in Storybrooke after defeating Cora (Barbara Hershey) and the swarthy Captain Hook (Colin O'Donoghue). Celebration ensues with their return, but it is short lived when Jiminy Cricket (Raphael Sbarge) is found dead. All fingers are pointed at The Evil Queen, Regina (Lana Parrilla), but is she the culprit? Emma's not so convinced. Watch Once Upon a Time tonight at 8/7c on ABC to find out!

Plus, see Ginnifer Goodwin before she was Snow White!

