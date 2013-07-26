Tune In for a Cause: QVC's Super Saturday 16 Benefits the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund

This weekend, the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund, Donna Karan and InStyle team up to host Super Saturday 16—and you’re invited! While Kelly Ripa, Estelle, Kelly Rutherford, Isaac Mizrahi and Joy Behar will travel to the Hamptons in search of designer deals, you can score clothes, accessories and beauty products for half price just by tuning in to QVC from home. The retail channel’s QVC Presents Super Saturday Live airs from 2 to 4 p.m. ET on July 27th. Get a sneak of the hottest buys now by visiting qvc.com/supersaturday, plus learn how the money you spend will help fight ovarian cancer and how you can spread the word on Pinterest and social media. You also can place your bids during the event at charitybuzz.com. Happy (guilt-free) shopping!
Plus, more shopping news!
MORE:• Celebrities in Donna Karan• See Kelly Ripa's Transformation!• Angelina Jolie's Stylist Jen Rade's QVC Line