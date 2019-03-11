Tucker Carlson's Misogynistic Quotes Included Digs at Britney Spears and Paris Hilton

Watchdog organization Media Matters recently unearthed a series of misogynistic, perverted, and plainly disgusting comments made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson to radio program Bubba the Love Sponge between 2006 and 2011.

Soundbites include Carlson’s admission that he loves the idea of girls his daughter’s age sexually experimenting with each other (his daughter was 14 at the time), the assertion that Bill Clinton should “take up plural marriage or something with a bunch of teenagers in a foreign country,” a call for the elimination of rape shield laws (which allow victims to remain anonymous in the media), and a reference to Britney Spears and Paris Hilton as “the biggest white whores in America,” among many other offenses.

Image zoom Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Following these disturbing revelations, and the lack of action from Fox News, people are calling on Carlson’s advertisers to drop their funding.

Over the course of the last few months, a total of 27 major advertisers have dropped Tucker Carlson.



There are still dozens left!



Since Fox News won't #FireTuckerCarlson it's now up to the American people to do it by boycotting anyone who advertises on his show!



Who's with me? — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 11, 2019

What do @JennyCraig, @SamsungUS, and @Bayer have in common? They support pedophilia's apologist, Tucker Carlson.



Will those companies own up to what they've sponsored and justly that Fox News should immediately #FireTuckerCarlson?



RT if you think they should. — Grant Stern (@grantstern) March 11, 2019

.@TuckerCarlson defended a child rapist, used the c-word, and engaged in blatant misogyny. It’s disturbing, but not surprising. This is on brand for @FoxNews, which has a long history of employing sexual predators, misogynists, racists, and liars.#FireTuckerCarlson — Ryan Knight 🇺🇸 (@ProudResister) March 11, 2019

@mitsucars My last two vehicles were a Toyota and Mitsubishi. You just helped me decide to buy a Toyota next with your weak response to Carlson’s flaming misogyny and pro-child bride stances. #FireTuckerCarlson #BoycottMitsubishi — DawnJohnson (@DawnSenate47) March 11, 2019

One of the most notable calls to action comes from the Women’s March, which began a #DropTucker petition to target the five women CEOs whose companies are still backing Carlson: Progressive Insurance CEO Tricia Griffith; Sleep Number CEO Shelly R. Ibach; General Motors CEO Mary T. Barra; Enterprise Holdings CEO Pamela Nicholson; and GSK CEO Emma Walmsley. They’ve received nearly 4,500 signatures as of press time.

.@TuckerCarlson has a documented history of making vile misogynistic and racist comments. Those comments have consequences.



Tell the women CEOs whose companies advertise on Tucker’s show to pull their ads and #DropTucker!



ADD YOUR NAME: https://t.co/TvzJSXPrJw pic.twitter.com/D3unKwbwfx — Women's March (@womensmarch) March 11, 2019

RELATED: Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Admits He Lied to Melania About the President's Alleged Affair

Carlson himself responded to the backlash on Sunday evening, calling his past comments “naughty,” but refusing to apologize outright. Instead, he’s leveraging the negative press to grow his viewership.