Try the Trend: Customizable Fashion

When Gwyneth Paltrow launched her holiday gift guide on GOOP, one of her top picks was this customized Louis Vuitton Mon Monogram Pegase bag. Turns out, customizing your own products is a hot trend. “Personally I just love wearing something that is exactly what I wanted it to be,” Jodie Fox, co-founder and director of fashion of Shoes of Prey, the company that let’s you customize your own shoes, told InStyle.com. “And, it's also incredibly exciting to respond to a compliment on my shoes by saying, 'I designed them.'" Since the site went live in October 2009, sales have doubled every quarter and the company has already expanded from Australia to China, Russia and the United States. (Lucky us!) Check out the gallery to see Shoes of Prey heels and some of our other favorite customizable products.