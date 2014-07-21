Try This Sublime Summer Salad: Poached Chicken with Shredded Cabbage and Carrots

Image zoom Gentl & Hyers

Laced with bright flavors and packing a satisfying crunch, this lively salad gets some extra zing from the minced red chili in the dressing. Chef Jimmy Tu of New York Vietnamese restaurant Bunker, in Queens, created the zesty blend of julienned cabbage and carrot with summer in mind. “The light texture is enlivened by the mint, lime, and chili.”

Serves 4

Total time: 55 minutesPrep time: 15 minutesCooking time: 30 minutes, plus 10 minutes to coolIngredients:

1 lb. chicken breast1 tbsp lime juice2 tbsp fish sauce2 tbsp sugar1 garlic clove, minced1 red chili, minced2 tbsp olive oil4 cups julienned red cabbage (1 head)1 cup julienned carrots (3 medium carrots)½ cup thinly sliced red onion¹/₃ cup julienned mint leaves, plus whole mint leaves for garnish2 tbsp toasted sesame seeds2 tbsp crispy shallots¼ cup crushed roasted peanutsFor chicken:

1. Place chicken in a saucepan and cover with water.2. Simmer for 10 minutes, then turn off heat and let chicken poach for 20 minutes in hot water.3. Remove chicken and allow to cool to room temperature. Shred chicken.For dressing:

In a medium bowl, whisk together lime juice, fish sauce, 4 tbsp water, and sugar until the sugar dissolves. Whisk in garlic, chili, and olive oil.To assemble:

1. In a large mixing bowl, toss chicken, cabbage, carrots, onion, and julienned mint with dressing.2. Top with whole mint leaves, sesame seeds, shallots, and peanuts.