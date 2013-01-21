Try On The Prettiest Golden Globes Hairstyles

Marianne Mychaskiw
Jan 21, 2013 @ 10:00 am

At the Golden Globes last week, Connie Britton, Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, and Kerry Washington gave us major hair envy, which is why we added all of their styles to our Hollywood Makeover Tool! We also included more of the night's winning styles, like Tina Fey's bouncy waves, Sofia Vergara's ombre highlights, and more. Channel your inner movie star by uploading your picture to the Hollywood Makeover Tool. You'll be able to see yourself in the most stunning hairstyles from the Golden Globes—minus the extensive prep-time, of course. Then, share your red carpet look on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and get ready to thank the academy! Click the link below to start now.

