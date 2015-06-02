TryOnTuesday Ends Today! See How You'd Look in Our Most Popular Celebrity Hairstyle for a Chance to Win a Beauty Prize

For weeks you’ve been using our new easy-to-use mobile Hollywood Makeover Tool and have shared your amazing transformations in our #TryonTuesday Instagram challenge. While we’re sad to see the contest come to a close today, June 2, we still have one more beauty basket to give away. All you have to do is try on your favorite celebrity hairstyle (or several) for a chance to win.

Can’t decide which celeb's look you want to give a spin? We suggest taking Reese Witherspoon’s gorgeous beachy waves for a test drive. Our May cover girl is giving us major inspo for summer and ranked as the most popular celebrity hairstyle in our makeover tool last month.

To qualify for the final prize, here's what you have to do:

1. On your mobile device, go to instyle.com/makeover

2. Start your makeover by selecting “Use Your Photo,” and select from your camera roll (or take one fresh).

3. Try on your favorite celebrity hairstyle.

4. Tap the “Save” button in the bottom navigation menu, then tap and hold the image to save it to your camera roll.

5. Open up your Instagram app. Upload your photo and tag it with #TryOnTuesday and @InStyleMagazine (make sure your account is set to “Public” to be considered).

6. Voilà! You’re automatically entered to win an awesome beauty prize. Good luck!

