It’s #TryOnTuesday! Enter for a Chance to Win a Beauty Prize

It’s already Week 3 of our #TryOnTuesday Instagram contest!

If you haven’t heard, we’re celebrating our new easy-to-use mobile Hollywood Makeover Tool by giving away an awesome beauty prize every Tuesday through June 2. All you have to do is try on your favorite celebrity hairstyle (or several) and share the results on Instagram for a chance to win.

Need inspiration? Check out InStyle.com’s editorial assistant Alexis Bennett's transformation above. She took Gabrielle Union's voluminous waves for a test drive—and you can do the same with a few taps on your smartphone.

To qualify for the contest, here's what you have to do:

1. On your mobile device, go to instyle.com/makeover

2. Start your makeover by selecting “Use Your Photo,” and select a photo from your camera roll (or take one fresh).

3. Try on your favorite celebrity hairstyle.

4. Tap the “Save” button in the bottom navigation menu, then tap and hold the image to save it to your camera roll.

5. Open up your Instagram app. Upload your photo and tag it with #TryOnTuesday and @InStyleMagazine (make sure your account is set to “Public” to be considered).

6. Voilà! You’re automatically entered to win an awesome beauty prize. Good luck!

