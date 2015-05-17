Try on Mad Men’s Hottest Hairstyles in Honor of Its Final Episode

It’s the end of an era! To celebrate the final episode of Mad Men this Sunday, May 17, we’ll be channeling the swinging ‘60s with the fabulous bouffants and voluptuous updos worn by our favorite characters—courtesy of our Hollywood Makeover tool.

If you want to test out the signature hairstyles of Betty, Joan, Megan, and more, simply upload your picture and let the experimenting begin. Once you find a style you love, share with your friends on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, to see what they think of your retro-inspired ‘do. (We’ve even included the enviable locks of Don Draper and Roger Sterling so your man can get in on the fun too.)

PHOTOS: See the Hottest Mad Men Hairstyles—On You