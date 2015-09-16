In Honor of Tonight's GOP Debate, Try on Donald Trump's Comb-Over with Our Makeover Tool

Our fashion week schedules may be hectic, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t tuning in to the GOP debate tonight. And with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in the running, we’ve made it possible for you to see if you can rock his signature comb-over as effortlessly as he does. The man of many talents has already gotten over 40,000 hair try-ons with our Hollywood Makeover Tool over the last two weeks—and we don’t want it to stop there! To prep for tonight’s highly anticipated event, simply pop an image of yourself into the tool to see how you look sporting his renowned ‘do and share it on your social platforms. I mean, if Jimmy Fallon, Madonna, North West and Prince William can own it (below), you can too, right?

Douglas Gorenstein/NBC

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

