Try on Your Favorite Celebrity Hairstyles for a Chance to Win a Beauty Prize

If you are thinking about cutting your hair but want to see what you’d look like before you hit the salon, we hear you. Thanks to our new easy-to-use mobile Hollywood Makeover Tool, you can try on everything from Taylor Swift’s famous lob to our June cover girl Mindy Kaling’s gorgeous ombré waves anytime, anywhere.

To celebrate, we’re kicking off our #TryOnTuesday Instagram contest beginning today, May 12, until Tuesday, June 2. Start by browsing our database of celebrity hairstyles—they can be narrowed down by style, length, color, and even hair type, so feel free to try on as many looks as you’d like. Once you find a style (or styles) you love, share it on Instagram for a chance to win a lust-worthy beauty prize.

To qualify, here's what you have to do:

1. On your mobile device, go to instyle.com/makeover

2. Start your makeover by selecting “Use Your Photo,” and select a photo from your camera roll (or take one fresh).

3. Try on your favorite celebrity hairstyle.

4. Tap the “Save” button in the bottom navigation menu, then tap and hold the image to save it to your camera roll.

5. Open up your Instagram app. Upload your photo and tag it with #TryOnTuesday and @InStyleMagazine (make sure your account is set to “Public” to be considered).

6. Voilà! You’re automatically entered to win an awesome beauty prize. Good luck!

PHOTOS: See 8 of Spring's Sexiest Styles