Try on the Most-Googled Celebrity Hairstyles of 2014 (So Far!)

Jennifer Velez
Aug 13, 2014 @ 8:21 am

Ready to score a Googlicious haircut? We tracked down 20 of the most-Googled celebrity hairstyles and added them to our Hollywood Makeover tool so you can test-drive the hottest hair trends of the year–no salon visit necessary.

What to expect? Jennifer Aniston’s classic layers, Beyonce’s sultry bob, and Emma Stone’s sleek crop (above) are just a few of the sought-after styles that made the cut. To see yourself in these looks and more, simply upload your picture and let the experimenting begin. Once you find a style you love, save the look for your stylist, or share the results with your friends on Facebook and Twitter to see what they think of your new ’do.

Head over to our Hollywood Makeover tool now to get started!

