We've got you covered, just in time for the Halloween costume scramble! Try on Lady Gaga's bow hair from her Poker Face video in our Hollywood Makeover and see if you've got what it takes to pull off the pop star's look-at-me style. Check out this how-to video we found on creating the bow hair at home and see our costume checklist for the rest of your Lady Gaga look—Best Costume is in the bag!

Try on Lady Gaga's bow hairstyle now!