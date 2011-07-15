Try on Katie Holmes' Cover Hair (Plus Five Other Styles We Love!)

InStyle's August issue hits newsstands today, with the effortlessly stylish Katie Holmes gracing the cover! We added Holmes' cover hairstyle to the Hollywood Makeover Tool, so now you can see how you'll look wearing the star's loose waves! Plus, you can try on all of her versatile cuts including her graphic bob, which is the #1 most tried-on style of all time. Be sure to share your makeover on Facebook and Twitter to see what your friends think of your new look. Upload your picture to try on Katie's cover style now, and click "See The Photos" to check out all of her hairstyles in the Hollywood Makeover Tool!