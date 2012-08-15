Try It Now: Color-Changing Makeup

Image zoom Courtesy Photos

Your eyes aren't playing tricks on you—these products really do change colors! These shade-shifting blushes, lip glosses, and nail polishes are like a mood ring for your makeup bag, but instead of revealing whether you're happy or sad, they work factors like light, heat, and your body's pH levels to create the perfect custom hue. Beautiful and smart! Click through the gallery to see our favorite chameleon-esque products on the market.MORE:• Caboodles and Maybelline Get Modern• How to Wear Cat Eyeliner• Bobbi Brown's Fifty Shades of Grey Collection