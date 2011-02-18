Try on the Hottest Hairstyles From the Grammys!

Did you love the hair you saw at the Grammys? So did we! That's why we added new hairstyles straight from the Grammys red carpet to our Hollywood Makeover Tool, so you can try on all of your favorite looks. Upload your picture to see how you'd look in Miley Cyrus’s beachy waves, Katy Perry’s pitch-black strands, Hillary Scott’s blunt bangs, Rihanna’s red bob, and more. Plus, share your new look on Facebook and Twitter to see what your friends will say about your Grammys-inspired look. Head to the Hollywood Makeover Tool now to get started.

MORE:• More Hot Grammys News!• The Best Hair and Makeup at the Grammys