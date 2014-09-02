Try on the Hottest Hairstyles from the Emmys and VMAs

The VMAs and Emmys took place back to back this year, which means the leading ladies of music and television served up some major hair inspiration for not one, but two nights in a row. We kept tabs on the hottest looks to hit the red carpet and added them to our Hollywood Makeover tool so you can sample everything from Kesha’s fun rainbow waves to Kerry Washington’s new ombré shade—no glam squad needed.

To see yourself in these hairstyles and more, simply upload your picture and let the experimenting begin. Once you find a style you love, share the results with your friends on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to see what they think of your red carpet-ready ’do.

Head over to our Hollywood Makeover tool now to get started!