Try On Hot TV Star Hair

Ever wonder what you would look like with So You Think You Can Dance host Cat Deeley's sexy blond curls or a shiny doctor-approved red bob like Kate Walsh's in Private Practice? We've got you covered with our Hollywood Makeover, showcasing the top TV star hairstyles perfectly timed with all of your favorite shows. So go ahead and see how you would fair with an America's Next Top Model-approved hairdo or Heidi Klum's Project Runway-worthy wavy locks!

Try on the best TV star hair now!• On tonight: So You Think You Can Dance with Cat Deeley and America's Next Top Model with Tyra Banks• On tomorrow: Private Practice with Kate Walsh and Project Runway with Heidi Klum