Try On Hot Hairstyles from the 2011 Oscars!

Ian West/Press Association Images/Abaca; Steve Granitz/WireImage; Jason Merritt/Getty; Jennifer Graylock/AP Photo
Marianne Mychaskiw
Mar 04, 2011 @ 6:15 pm

The Oscars may be over, but we're still thinking about the extravagant red-carpet looks. That's why we added eight new Oscar hairstyles to our Hollywood Makeover Tool! Now you can see how you would look in Amy Adams's retro waves, Natalie Portman's loose curls, Nicole Kidman's graphic updo, or Scarlett Johansson's tousled crop. You can share your makeover with all of your friends on Facebook or Twitter, too. Upload your picture to get started now!

Try on our favorite hairstyles from the 2011 Oscars!

Try on the best looks from the Grammys!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!