Try on Hollywood's Hottest Blonds!

Gilbert Flores/Celebrityphoto; Jason Merritt/Getty; Scott Wintrow/Getty; David Colman
Joyann King
Oct 15, 2009 @ 1:00 pm

Apparently blonds do have more fun—at least according to our Hollywood Makeover where last month you tried on these four blond beauties a total of 212,451 times! Drew Barrymoore's baby blond waves ran a close second to Kim Kardashian's caramel-colored locks, with banged babes Reese Witherspoon and Ali Larter third and fourth on the must-try list. So whether you are seriously considering taking the peroxide plunge or just want to remind yourself why you love being a brunette or redhead—take a cue from the masses and try out your blond side!

Try on Reese Witherspoon's pale blond locksTry on Kim Kardashian's caramel-colored blond locksTry Ali Larter's baby blond locks

