Try On Fall's Hottest Hairstyle

Beachy waves are a thing of the past. This fall, you're obsessed with long straight hair and blunt bangs. How do we know? Well, for starters, InStyle.com readers tried on Vanessa Hudgens's edgy look (from our Makeover issue!) over 100,000 times last month! Maybe you'd look better with Reese Witherspoon's signature style. Or perhaps you like Jennifer Lopez's wispy fringe. Find the perfect bangs for you by test-driving the prettiest celebrity examples in our Hollywood Makeover! Actually cutting your hair? That's up to you.

Try on Reese Witherspoon's bangsTry on Jennifer Lopez's fringeTry on all bang styles

—Hannah Morrill