Try on Beyonce's Cover Hairstyle!

Marianne Mychaskiw
Aug 18, 2011 @ 10:30 am

InStyle’s September issue is on newsstands tomorrow, and the ever-glamorous Beyonce is on the cover! We just added the singer's cover hairstyle to our Hollywood Makeover Tool, so now  you can see how you'll look wearing Queen B's loose blond waves. Be sure to share your makeover on Facebook and Twitter to see what your friends think of your new look. Upload your photo to try on Beyonce's style now!

