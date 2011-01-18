Try on the Best Hairstyles from the 2011 Golden Globes

Frazer Harrison/Getty; Jason Merritt/Getty; Jeff Vespa/WireImage; Steve Granitz/WireImage
The 2011 Golden Globes was as big of a night for beauty as it was for fashion. January Jones didn't disappoint in a structured '60s set and Anne Hathaway turned it out with soft, billowy waves. And the good news for you? We selected these looks as part of our eight favorite Golden Globes hairstyles for you to try on in our Hollywood Makeover Tool. Leighton Meester’s romantic half updo and Dianna Agron’s retro curls were also part of styles we included (and loved). Try them all on now!
MORE!• The Best Hair and Makeup at the Golden Globes • Exclusive: Lea Michele's Red Carpet Prep