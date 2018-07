Sure it's a wig, but seeing Anne Hathaway trade in her brunette tresses for flowing platinum locks (while keeping her trademark red lips and dark brows) as the White Queen in Alice in Wonderland made us wonder what we'd look like as an icy blonde. We added her big-screen look to our makeover tool to find out. See how you'd look with the White Queen's tresses now!

—Amy Barton

