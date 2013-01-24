The Truth About Mia Farrow's Pixie: She Did It Herself, Not Vidal Sassoon

Ever since debuting that iconic pixie in Rosemary's Baby, Mia Farrow's gamine style has long served as short hair inspiration—and it turns out, the cut was a DIY move! The star's pixie has been attributed to the late hairstylist Vidal Sassoon, but the look was actually the work of Farrow and a pair of nail scissors, The New York Times reports. "Vidal Sassoon is mentioned in the book Rosemary’s Baby and the film. So, Paramount decided to stage a photo shoot in which Mr. Sassoon trimmed my one and 1/2-inch hair to one inch," the star wrote in a letter to the newspaper. "The whole event was taken in good spirits. I intend no disrespect to Mr. Sassoon, but he had nothing to do with my haircut." And the rumor about the style causing a rift between Farrow and then-husband Frank Sinatra? Not true! Sinatra loved the change so much, he was a factor in keeping it short, Farrow added.

