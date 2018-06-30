The Trumps Take Off for Vacation Amid the "Families Belong Together" Rallies

Ahead of the nationwide rallies, protesting against Trump's immigration policy that has separated children from their mothers, the first family left the White House on Friday evening for a weekend getaway in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Joining the president was his wife, Melania, who avoided any clothing with subtext this time around, and wore floral Erdem pants (shop a similar style here) with a crisp white button-down and pale yellow stilettos. Their son, Barron, mirrored his mom's preppy attire and opted for a white polo shirt, which he tucked into his khaki pants.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Ivanka also went with a polished look, slipping on an Emilia Wickstead mididress with black buttons that contrasted against its white fabric. Her husband, Jared Kushner, and the couple's four-year-old son, Joseph, held hands as they boarded Marine One alongside the Trump brood.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Despite bipartisan distaste for his current "zero tolerance" policy on illegal immigration, which has placed thousands of children in detention centers around the U.S. border, the president smiled and waved to photogs. Meanwhile, Melania and Ivanka kept their poker faces.

As the Trumps are now settling into vacation mode on the family golf course, protests are ramping up around the country to keep families together. Celebrities and big Trump opponents, such as Chrissy Teigen and Amy Schumer, took to the streets, joining the masses in hopes to put an end to the migrant children crisis.

Is Trump listening? We hope so!