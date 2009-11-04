The Truly Miraculous Victoria's Secret Bra

The Miraculous, Victoria's Secret's newest bra, promises to give you a boost of two extra cup sizes, and it most certainly does—trust me. I had the pleasure of road-testing this miracle-worker yesterday and was shocked by (but pleased with!) my new curves. Seamless stitching makes it easy to wear under everything from sexy dresses to tank tops and the convertible straps make it super versatile. This push-up bra is as close as I am ever going to get to being a Victoria's Secret Angel like Doutzen Kroes (left)—and I will take what I can get!

Miraculous Bra, $48-$52; visit victoriassecret.com

— Joyann King