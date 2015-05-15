The New Trailer for True Detective Season 2 Will Give You Chills

Is it June 21st yet? HBO released another trailer for the much-anticipated second season of True Detective, starring Vince Vaughn, Taylor Kitsch, Rachel McAdams, and Colin Farrell, and it looks like it's going to be quite the ride. [The Daily Beast]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Gigi Hadid just confirmed what we already believed: Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" music video "is going to be epic," she says. [People]

2. Get ready for some serious eye candy: Mad Max: Fury Road co-stars Nicholas Hoult and Tom Hardy are heating up Cannes. [Popsugar]

3. Anna Kendrick really doesn't understand the hype around Princess Charlotte. [E! Online]

4. And David Letterman's final guest will be... Bill Murray! [TIME]

5. Well, this is something we never thought we'd read: Men's rights activists are asking people to boycott Mad Max: Fury Road. [THR]