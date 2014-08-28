True Detective’s Alexandra Daddario Sheds Light on Her Personal Style M.O.

They say there’s a first time for everything, and it looks like True Detective star Alexandra Daddario is living that old adage through and through this week! She kicked things off with her very first Primetime Emmy Awards experience and then we got up close and personal with her as she participated in a celebration for the Viva La Juicy Gold Couture fragrance (the first she’s ever helped to launch) at the London Hotel in West Hollywood.

We chatted it up with the actress at the launch event this week to discuss just what she looks for when picking out her favorite fragrance and style go-to’s. "We all have different bodies and different things that we like and something will look great on one person and not great on another person," Daddario, who glided through the rooftop soiree in a flowy, floral print Juicy Couture Black Label dress and Diane Von Furstenburg pumps, tells InStyle.com. "I think that you just have to go with your gut when it comes to fashion and makeup."

Going with her gut is part of it, but Daddario admits that being a native New Yorker has a lot to do with her personal style as well. "I’m from New York, so I’m big into dark colors," she says. "I’m also big into comfort. I think just feeling comfortable in your clothes and what you’re wearing is what makes you feel beautiful." Of her red carpet style, Daddario explains to us that she is willing to sacrifice her beloved comfort for the right reasons. "It just makes it all that more fun, and you may not feel the most comfortable teetering in shoes for eight hours, but it’s fun and worth it, because you get to do something completely different."

Courtesy Photo

When it comes to fragrance selection, Daddario, who describes Juicy Couture’s newest perfume as flirty, decadent, and feminine, tells us, "I really like something sweet. This perfume is actually pretty sweet. It’s like when you go into an elevator with a bunch of people and think, 'Someone in here smells really good.' It’s one of those perfumes that I think will get you noticed and it just makes me feel pretty and decadent."

Juicy Couture Viva la Juicy Gold Couture is available now at macys.com.

