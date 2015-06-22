True Detective Season Premiere: What to Know About Rachel McAdams's Character

True Detective is finally back! See if the long-awaited premiere stood up to expectations and take a dive into the mysterious new plot of Rachel McAdams's character. [Wall Street Journal]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. The 2020 Olympics might add eight new sports to the worldwide competition. [NBC Sports]

2. After taking a seven-year break, Janet Jackson is officially back with her new single "No Sleep." [Entertainment Weekly]

3. Watch Bryan Cranston bring back his Breaking Bad character and dance to Above & Beyond's "Walter White" at a Vegas dance music festival. [USA Today]

4. General Mills is hopping on the healthy band wagon as the company gears up to nix all artificial flavors from cereals. [USA Today]

5. Namaste: Nearly 36,000 attended the world's biggest yoga session held in India for National Yoga Day. [Time]