We Finally Have a Picture of Kardashian Newborns True and Chicago Together

Stop the presses!!! There has actually been a Kardashian first this week.

In case the gravity of that statement hasn't hit you yet, consider this: After a decade of reality TV and millions on millions of social media followers, can you guess how often the family does something publicly for the first time? The correct answer is almost never. For Khloé Kardashian's 34th birthday though, her big sis Kim Kardashian West did just that.

Josiah Kamau

To celebrate all things Khlo, Kim took to Instagram to share the very first peek at two of the family's munchkins hanging out. And guys, it's super cute.

Kim (wearing those controversial braids, yet again) and Khloé sit next to each other as little True and Chicago are cuddled up on Khloé's lap. I mean, c'mon now, this is pretty darn cute. Kim's caption is, too, referencing the "strength" that Khloé has shown this year (if you ask us, that's especially true in the wake of her BF Tristan Thompson's public cheating scandal, which broke as she was about to give birth).

"Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet!" Kim began her post. "This year you have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart. I love seeing you as a mom and can’t wait for the years ahead. Let’s celebrate you today! I love you to infinity!"

Amid the chaos of the 2018 news cycle, let us all sit back and enjoy this brief respite of family cuteness.