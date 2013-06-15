True Blood Star Anna Paquin's Trick to Getting Her Body After Twins Is...

InStyle Staff
Jun 15, 2013 @ 2:00 pm

True Blood star Anna Paquin welcomed twins Charlie and Poppy with husband and co-star Stephen Moyer, last September and she showed off her post-baby at the season six premiere in Los Angeles this week. Walking the "blood red" carpet in a form-fitting David Koma LBD, we had to ask what her secret was for snapping back into her svelte shape. The trick? Stroller duty! "I have always been pretty active, but pushing a double jogging stroller is not specifically easy,"  Paquin told InStyle.com. "It's a good workout. I'm not kidding, push that stroller!" On it! Don't miss Paquin return as Sookie Stackhouse when True Blood premieres June 16 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

