True Blood Star Anna Paquin: See Her Transformation!
Advertisement
Denis Poroy/Invision/AP
The True Blood panel at Comic Con was major eye candy! Star Anna Paquin squished in between Joe Manganiello and Alexander Skarsgård to chat about the show, as well as show off her growing baby bump (she’s expecting twins with real-life husband and co-star Stephen Moyer) in a gray patterned two-piece. In celebration of another Anna win—because with that role, how is she not?!—we’re taking a look back at her Hollywood transformation, from an 11-year old Oscar-winner to Sookie Stackhouse and beyond. See Anna’s many looks through the years by clicking through the gallery.