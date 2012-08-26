True Blood Season Finale Is Tonight! Skarsgard Says 'I Don’t Bite'

Image zoom HBO

True Blood’s season finale airs tonight, and we can’t wait to see our favorite Bon Temps vampires back in action. Now that it’s ending, there’s one thing Alexander Skarsgård will have to guard himself of when not playing the dreamy Eric. “People ask me to bite them,” the Swedish-born actor told InStyle. “But I’m a nice guy. I don’t bite.” That said, he does come across a lot of fake blood on set. How does it smell? “Not great at all," he said. "It’s very sticky and sweet, and I’ve been covered in it from head to bloody toe!” Tune in to HBO tonight at 9 p.m. EST to watch him, and see the rest of the shenanigans Sookie, Bill, and Eric are up to, and catch more of our interview with Skarsgard (the new face of Calvin Klein’s men’s fragrance Encounter) on page 166 of InStyle’s September issue, on newsstands now.

