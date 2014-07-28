True Blood’s Anna Camp on Taking Fun or Crazy Fashion Risks at Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con came to an end this past weekend and True Blood’s Anna Camp closed things out with style. The actress wore a floral Milly dress that featured a front cutout to attend Entertainment Weekly’s 2014 Comic-Con Celebration on Saturday—with her boyfriend and Pitch Perfect co-star, Skylar Astin (above)—and described how dressing up for the convention is a freeing experience.

"Whatever you feel like—fun or crazy—you can take some risks here," Camp says. "I mean there’s people walking around with blood all over their faces all day, so I feel like you can sort of wear whatever you want to here and make sure that you’re having a blast because that’s what matters."

Camp knows a thing or two about how to use blood as costume makeup from her role on HBO's True Blood. And earlier that day, she and other members of the show's cast made their final Comic-Con panel appearance for the series, which is entering its final season, and said their farewells to fans.

Celebrate Comic-Con 2014 by checking out the fiercest women in sci-fi history!

—With reporting by Carita Rizzo