True Beauty Icon: Max Factor Celebrates 100 Years of Glamour

Of all pioneers in the beauty industry, Max Factor may be the pioneer, inventing, or greatly contributing to many of the cosmetic products women reach for on a daily basis. Factor worked regularly on movie sets, creating some of the most iconic looks for many of the biggest stars of Hollywood’s golden era, including Judy Garland, Jean Harlow and Marlene Dietrich, also developing products that worked both on and off the silver screen. The makeup artist, who's credited with coining the term "make-up," invented beauty staples like lip gloss (then known as "lip pomade"), waterproof makeup, the mascara wand and concealer, and gave the public access to various makeup products (eye shadow and eyebrow pencils) that were once reserved for Hollywood stars alone.

To honor the 100th anniversary of Factor's first product launch, you can visit the former Max Factor Building, set in its original location of the present day Hollywood Museum. Peek into the restored makeup rooms, separated by hair color, where Hollywood stars (like Marilyn Monroe (below) and Lucille Ball) went to primp, or read through interviews with celebrities and beauty industry veterans for their take on the icon.