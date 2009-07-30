Tru Blood Beverage—Blood-Sucking Not Required

Joyann King
Jul 30, 2009 @ 1:00 pm

HBO's True Blood has us fantasizing about the steamy way of vampire life, not to mention a chance to order an ice, cold bottle of Tru Blood. Now our thirst for blood is quenched— the show's creators have turned the fictional beverage into the real deal! Pre-order the blood orange drink, which ships just in time to throw a finale party on September 13th! We recommend serving it with Louisiana-style Cajun gumbo, just like Sookie's grandma makes.

Tru Blood Beverage four-pack, $16; trubeverage.com.

