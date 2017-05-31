How Troian Bellisario's Eating Disorder Battle Drove Her to Write a Movie

We all know Troian Bellisario for her role in hit drama Pretty Little Liars and her amazing fashion sense. But the actress's latest role? Storyteller of her own struggles and pain. In her upcoming film, Feed, the actress shares an in-depth look at the battles she has experienced with an eating disorder.

She talked about it with PLL director Lesli Linka Glatter, in a discussion for Interview magazine. "I found there were so many people who thought that it was about losing weight or being skinny, and I couldn't quite get them to understand that it was about control on a very, very literal level," Bellisario revealed.

The star divulged just how closed off she felt from everyone while going through it. "I couldn't get anyone—even the people who loved me the most, even my boyfriend or my mother or my father—to understand what that experience was truly like for me," she stated of the feeling of isolation.

VIDEO: 10 Instagrams That'll Make You Want to Be a Pretty Little Liar

And that led her to put her experience into words: "If I can tell a story that puts the audience in a position to make a similar choice to the one that I made in my young life, maybe I could get them to empathize." The actress actually wrote Feed before landing a role on Pretty Little Liars, but the series' rapid rise to popularity and heavy shooting schedule didn't give her any free time to concentrate on the project.

But now that filming for PLL has come to end (the series finale airs June 27 on Freeform), there isn't anything stopping Bellisario from putting all her focus on the film.

God I wish I could make myself look like this all the time but this is all thanks to @rebeccawmakeup @davestanwell & @annabelleharron for tonight's @truthandiliza #HairByDave A post shared by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on May 23, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

The actress talked about her eating disorder back in 2014 and how she was still struggling with it.

RELATED: Troian Bellisario Teams Up with Instagram for #Hereforyou Campaign Launch

Feed will be released in July, so we hope this project not only helps Bellisario, but so many young people, women, and men who need support.