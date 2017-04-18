TRL Is Getting the Revival of Your Lisa Frank-Colored Dreams

Isabel Jones
Apr 18, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

Children of the ‘90s, rejoice! We have some seriously incredible news for you: MTV’s Total Request Live is coming back. I repeat: TRL IS COMING BACK. Soon you’ll be able to relive those fond memories of sneaking off to watch Nelly Furtado’s “Promiscuous” music video while your parents were out of the room (and later purchasing the ringtone for your pink Motorola Razr). Who could ask for anything more?

MTV Network chief Chris McCarthy is working to revitalize the youth-driven channel with more unscripted programming. “That ability to be live, in culture—not responding to it but driving it—is where we belong,” McCarthy said in favor of the proposed shift.

Okay, so it’s not a total resuscitation. The new TRL-esque show, which premieres on June 12, currently goes by the name MTV Live, and will also be broadcast out of a studio in Times Square—though this one is reportedly double the size of its predecessor’s stomping grounds. According to Adweek, McCarthy “plans to broadcast three or four hours live from the studio each day.”

Millennials, are you ready (for this jelly)? Our list of demands for McCarthy is in its early drafts: 1) Give us a Destiny’s Child Reunion 2) Please enforce tattoo choker dress code clause.

RELATED: These Celebrity Couples Had the Most ‘90s Weddings EVER

We’re counting down the days until June 12!

Show Transcript

Coinage, life, well spent, presented by Geico. With a combined net worth of $1 billion, Jay Z and Beyonce are one of the world's top power couples. According to Forbes, Queen B and Jay Z were the highest paid couple of 2016, raking in just over $107 million. Hold has been growing from being a teen hustling in Brooklyn to a bona fide business mogul. Here are just some of the many hats worn by the man who once famously rapped. I'm not a business, man. I'm a business man. Jay Z bought music streaming service, Tidal, for $56 million in 2015 and recently inked a deal with Sprint, now making Tidal worth $600 million. His company, Roc Nation, not only boasts some of the hottest names in music on it's roster, like Rihanna, Santigold, Shakira and more. But it's expanded into the sports arena, representing talent like, Miguel Cotto, Victor Cruz and Kevin Durant. Holmes' latest business venture. Arrive, aims to help startup businesses. The focus of the company is to nurture promising new companies. And we can't forget Queen B. Beyonce is a global brand. She might actually just be a black Bill Gates in the making. The queen of pop is not only wildly successful as an entertainer, but also a business woman. Her company, Parkwood Entertainment, is a media and entertainment powerhouse. The company manages music artists, has produced motion pictures, television specials, and more. Beyonce also has a stake and title. Her athletic leisure clothing line, Ivy Park, can be found in TopShop, Nordstrom Nordstrom and Net-A-Porter. The collection sports everything form $30 baseball caps to $200 jackets. The feminist is also an investor in watermelon water. A start up makes up cold press watermelon water with a drop of lemon. The company led by female innovators also gives back by providing women living in poverty with Microloans. The star-studded couple definitely keep busy outside of their lucrative music careers, which is why they're not only music royalty, but business bosses. [MUSIC] Coinage, life well spent, presented by GEICO.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!