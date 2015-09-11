Refresh Your Fashion Week Makeup—Gratis—at These N.Y.C. Hotels

Don't let your makeup swelter with the heat during Fashion Week. Pop into one of Triumph Hotels' seven boutique properties in iconic N.Y.C. neighborhoods to get a beauty refresh. The neighborhood hotels are partnering with Pucker (by celebrity makeup artist Julio Sandino), to offer quick “on-demand” makeup applications at each property, from Tribeca to NoMad to Upper West Side and beyond. And guess what? It's free.

The "Get Puckered" Beauty Service includes application of simple on-trend makeup looks, like sheer coverage, powder, blush, concealer, lip color, brow fill-in, and mascara. Yes, you will always be ready for your close-up.

You don't have to be a guest at the hotel, but all services are first come, first serve. Still, when you're between Derek Lam and Thakoon, consider popping in for a beauty fixer-upper.

Courtesy

Here's the schedule:

